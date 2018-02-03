12 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Feb. 4

SLO Guild Pancake Breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
Pancake breakfast with bacon, eggs, juice, coffee and fresh fruit. Proceeds this month benefit local 4-H. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-543-0639.
Kiwanis Centennial Community Garden Workday
9 a.m. to Noon.
This garden will add 42 plots, a food forest, composting and benches. Work includes mulching and weeding. Located on the right side of Laguna Lake Golf Course parking lot entrance. We supply tools. Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-266-5564.
Hike Coon Creek
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Follow the creek to the end of the trail. Meet in Montaña de Oro State Park at the end of Pecho Road in the Coon Creek parking lot. Active hike, 5 miles. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
SLO Bytes Computer Users
12:45 to 3:30 p.m.
Monthly meeting of the SLO Bytes Computer Users Group. Talk about developments in computer technology; Windows, smart phones, software, security, hardware, inviting questions and comments from the audience. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. Membership is $25/year, but not required. 805-478-0826.
Deborah Pepin art exhibit
1 to 3 p.m.
Art opening and continuing exhibition Cayucos Veterans Hall, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free. 805-995-2049.
Stereo Chickens
1 to 4 p.m.
Songwriters At Play presents the Stereo Chickens. Americana music. Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’
2 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Sierra Club Historic Walk: Templeton
2 p.m.
Guided stroll past century-old storefronts, former saloons, Victorian houses and two churches built in the 1880s. 1 1/2 hours. Meet at Main and 1st Streets in downtown Templeton. Downtown Templeton, South Main St., Templeton. Free. 805-549-0355.
‘Man of La Mancha’
2 to 4 p.m.
During the Spanish Inquisition, Miguel Cervantes stages a play about Don Quixote and his quest. Experimental Theater, Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-546-3195.
Super Bowl Community Celeberation
2:30 to 7 p.m.
Annual drug and alcohol-free Super Bowl potluck and community celebration. Watch the game, win prizes and enjoy complimentary pizza and soft drinks. Bring your favorite snacks for the big game. The Cambria Connection, 1069 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-1654.
1st Sunday Jam sesh
4 to 6 p.m.
Live music. Bristol’s Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. 805-400-5293.
Gypsy Jazz
6 to 9 p.m.
Ben Arthur and Ron Mileur. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
