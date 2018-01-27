16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Jan. 28

Birds and More
10 a.m. to Noon.
Walk the Bluff Trail of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. 2 miles, slight elevation gain. Meet at the south end of the Bluff Trail. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Bluff Trail, Windsor Blvd., Cambria. 805-400-5366.
Cambria Art and Wine Festival
Never miss a local story.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Artists faire, art auction, artist demonstrations, wine tasting and more. Various locations, Cambria. $40 to $100. 805-927-3624.
‘Welcome the Dream’
10 to 11 a.m., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Working toward solutions for the issues of immigration and refugees. Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, 1701 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-234-7440.
Succulent Sunday
1 to 3 p.m.
Choose a wreath or birdhouse, then plant with succulents, everything included. Pre-register at www.Creative MeTime.com. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $70 to 90. 805-286-5993.
Hot Swingin’ Jazz
1 to 4:30 p.m.
Cell Block 7 Jazz Band and Cabrillo High School Jazz Band. Basin Street Regulars. Veterans Memorial Hall, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 to $10.
Sand Spit Hike
1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Walk through the dune scrub to the beach. Meet at the Sand Spit Parking Lot, Montaña de Oro State Park (turn right on paved road 0.7 mile past entrance sign). 3 miles. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
College Admissions 101
2 to 3 p.m.
Central Coast College Consultants is offering a seminar for high school students on the college search and admission process. Community Room, San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-8230.
‘A Little Princess’
2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
A young orphan girl is left at the mercy of a vindictive headmistress. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
Dance Lessons
4 to 5 p.m.
Youth East Coast Swing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. $3. 805-491-1059.
Symphony of the Vines
4 to 5:30 p.m.
Cello and piano duo Hilary Clark and Lynne Garrett. Cass Winery, 7350 Linne Road, Paso Robles. $30, $27 seniors, $15 students. 805-235-0687.
Dance Lessons
5 to 6 p.m., 6 to 7 p.m.
East Coast Swing intermediate 5 to 6 p.m., beginning 6 to 7 p.m., followed by free open dancing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. $5. 805-491-1059.
Auditions
6 to 9 p.m.
Audition for upcoming productions: Staged reading of “Ripcord,” by David Lindsey-Abaire; and “Bus Stop” by William Inge. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. 805-927-8190.
Protect Kids from Porn
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Screening of episode 1 of “Brain, Heart World,” a three-part documentary with solutions on how to protect your kids from internet porn. Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-270-3848.
‘Baskerville — A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’
7 p.m. sand
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono
7 p.m.
Hawaiian music. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $38.40 to $48. 805-756-4849.
‘Hunks The Show’
8 p.m.
All-male revue. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments