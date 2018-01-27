Sarah (Sienna Ritter) dreams of better days in a scene from the Academy of Creative Theatre production of “A Little Princess,” playing through Jan. 28 at San Luis Obispo Repetory Theatre.
16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Jan. 28

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 27, 2018 02:15 PM

Birds and More

10 a.m. to Noon.

Walk the Bluff Trail of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. 2 miles, slight elevation gain. Meet at the south end of the Bluff Trail. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Bluff Trail, Windsor Blvd., Cambria. 805-400-5366.

Cambria Art and Wine Festival

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Artists faire, art auction, artist demonstrations, wine tasting and more. Various locations, Cambria. $40 to $100. 805-927-3624.

‘Welcome the Dream’

10 to 11 a.m., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Working toward solutions for the issues of immigration and refugees. Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, 1701 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-234-7440.

Succulent Sunday

1 to 3 p.m.

Choose a wreath or birdhouse, then plant with succulents, everything included. Pre-register at www.Creative MeTime.com. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $70 to 90. 805-286-5993.

Hot Swingin’ Jazz

1 to 4:30 p.m.

Cell Block 7 Jazz Band and Cabrillo High School Jazz Band. Basin Street Regulars. Veterans Memorial Hall, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 to $10.

Sand Spit Hike

1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Walk through the dune scrub to the beach. Meet at the Sand Spit Parking Lot, Montaña de Oro State Park (turn right on paved road 0.7 mile past entrance sign). 3 miles. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.

College Admissions 101

2 to 3 p.m.

Central Coast College Consultants is offering a seminar for high school students on the college search and admission process. Community Room, San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-8230.

‘A Little Princess’

2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

A young orphan girl is left at the mercy of a vindictive headmistress. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.

Dance Lessons

4 to 5 p.m.

Youth East Coast Swing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. $3. 805-491-1059.

Symphony of the Vines

4 to 5:30 p.m.

Cello and piano duo Hilary Clark and Lynne Garrett. Cass Winery, 7350 Linne Road, Paso Robles. $30, $27 seniors, $15 students. 805-235-0687.

Dance Lessons

5 to 6 p.m., 6 to 7 p.m.

East Coast Swing intermediate 5 to 6 p.m., beginning 6 to 7 p.m., followed by free open dancing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. $5. 805-491-1059.

Auditions

6 to 9 p.m.

Audition for upcoming productions: Staged reading of “Ripcord,” by David Lindsey-Abaire; and “Bus Stop” by William Inge. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. 805-927-8190.

Protect Kids from Porn

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Screening of episode 1 of “Brain, Heart World,” a three-part documentary with solutions on how to protect your kids from internet porn. Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-270-3848.

‘Baskerville — A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’

7 p.m. sand

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono

7 p.m.

Hawaiian music. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $38.40 to $48. 805-756-4849.

‘Hunks The Show’

8 p.m.

All-male revue. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-543-1843.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

