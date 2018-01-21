Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Jan. 22

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consideration of general fund 10-year forecast.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider closing a portion of Atascadero Mall to allow for the development of the La Plaza development on El Camino Real. Approve draft conceptual plans for playground upgrades at Atascadero Lake.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Consider use permits for two medical cannabis retailers, The Monarch and Natural Healing Center; maintenance of eucaluptus trees on city right-of-way.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Authorize a request for proposals for design of water reclamation facility; discussion about the future of the project’s citizen advisory committee.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Adopt updated document retention and destruction policy; annual review of district debt management, cash reserve and investment policy.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider an application to add 1,074 square feet of office space on the second floor of the Bellissimo Restaurant project at Spring and 4th streets. Consider a request to amend plans for Phase 4 of the Oak Park public housing development.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Consider permit to allow a new 6-pump, 12 fuel hose gas station and convenience store at 591 Five Cities Drive.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Receive the 40 Prado Detoxification Center Planning Project Report.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commision. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Preliminary review of the following Froom Ranch Specific Plan; zoning regulations update.
