Templeton High School's 2017 graduation

Templeton High School's class of 2017 held a festive, proud ceremony, Thursday, June 8. Students saluted their classmates Shelby Sudbrink, who died in a car crash, and Issac Lindsey who miraculously recovered from a traumatic brain injury and was able to attend.
Laura DickinsonThe Tribune
Nearly 500 students celebrated their graduation from Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Principal Conan Bowers said this year’s graduating class is “the finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School.”
San Luis Obispo County's median home price rose to $530,000 in April 2017, up 3.9 percent from April 2016, according to CoreLogic. Here's a closer look at San Luis Obispo's housing market, by the numbers.
Paso Robles High senior pole vaulter Codie Wilshusen qualified for the CIF State Meet for the second year in a row. And thanks to her father Jim, there might be more from the family to follow in her footsteps.
The Department of Defense released video footage of the successful ICBM Intercept System test. A "kill vehicle" launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, collided with an intercontinental ballistic missile target similar to ones that could be launched by North Korea or Iran. Watch the collision here.