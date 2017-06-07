Trump uses Twitter to announce his FBI director nomination

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:01 Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita Pause 0:56 St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance 1:45 Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages 1:46 Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement 0:35 SLO's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:35 San Luis Obispo housing market by the numbers 0:26 SLO High sophomore Anneke Moersdorf's record breaking triple jump in slow motion 1:12 Historic tree cut down in Atascadero's Sunken Gardens 1:04 Morro Bay's new police Chief Gregory Allen discusses his goals for city 2:07 For the Wilshusen's of Paso Robles High, pole vaulting is a family affair Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email President Trump announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he will nominate Christopher A. Wray as FBI director. The announcement comes a day ahead of former FBI director James Comey testimony on his conversations with Trump regarding the Russia investigation. footage: AP and C-SPAN Edited by Meta Viers/McClatchy

