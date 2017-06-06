Breaking: Paris police say officer shoots, injures attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral

Paris police say a security operation is under way near Notre Dame Cathedral and are urging passers-by to stay away from the area.
Paris police say an officer shot and injured an attacker. The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon but did not provide any additional details. A police official would not provide further information.
Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the center of Paris.
Visitors and worshipers at the cathedral were told not to leave on Tuesday afternoon, and the square in front of the Gothic landmark was evacuated, The New York Times reported.
There are unconfirmed reports from witnesses and French journalists that shots had been fired at the cathedral.
Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.
This breaking story will be updated.
