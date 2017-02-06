Truck stuck in flood waters as San Luis Creek rises

A pickup truck got stuck in the rising waters of the San Luis Creek on Venado Trail in San Luis Obispo. The creek waters also closed San Luis Bay Drive.
Joe Johnston The Tribune

Latest News

Tour a recently remodeled Pismo Beach condo

Two years ago, Amy White moved with her husband from a 2,800-square-foot San Luis Obispo home on a quarter acre to a 1974-built condo in Pismo Beach that is just under 1,300 square feet. More than halving their living space came with a big gain: a stunning ocean view.

Latest News

Fashions from SLO County's past now on display

History Center of San Luis Obispo director Eva Ulz talks about a dress from the exhibit "The Way We Wore." The dress was worn by Ella Steele Brooks, daughter of a U.S. Senator who married Benjamin Brooks, the longest-serving editor of the Tribune. She wore the dress to James A. Garfield's presidential inauguration.

Editor's Choice Videos