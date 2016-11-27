Highlights of Cal Poly's first-round playoff loss to San Diego

Matthew Guerrero, defense attorney for James Lypps, discusses the jury's verdict and his client's future on November 14, 2016. A jury found Lypps not guilty of murder in the 2009 death of his wife, Sherre Neal Lypps.
History Center of San Luis Obispo director Eva Ulz talks about a dress from the exhibit "The Way We Wore." The dress was worn by Ella Steele Brooks, daughter of a U.S. Senator who married Benjamin Brooks, the longest-serving editor of the Tribune. She wore the dress to James A. Garfield's presidential inauguration.
Surveillance video shows three burglars inside Lincoln Deli in San Luis Obispo early on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. The camera is located in the back of the restaurant, in the prep area. The door to the left is the office with the safe, which the burglars ripped out of the wall and took out of the deli.
Video obtained by The Tribune shows Paso Robles High School head football coach Rich Schimke pouring syrup on a player during a post-game celebration. What happened next is in dispute, but the video led to Schimke being placed on paid administrative leave and it sparked a police investigation.
Laila Tallon and Scott Beukelman made his terminally ill sister’s wish come true by tackling the massive renovation of a weed-choked 1925 cabin in Cambria that had been foreclosed on and abandoned. The result? A new kitchen, plumbing and electrical systems and gas fireplaces that, combined with the home’s original features, created a rustic cabin vibe.