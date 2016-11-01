One person taken to the hospital after driving off Cuesta Grade

A charter boat captain on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, hauled in a 13-foot, 1,000-pound tiger shark about two miles off the north end of the island on Sept. 28, 2016. Capt. Chip Michalove, of Outcast Sport Fishing, and crew tagged and released the shark, Michalove said. He also took a "fin clipping" for DNA to give to scientists, he added.