One person taken to the hospital after driving off Cuesta Grade

A charter boat captain on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, hauled in a 13-foot, 1,000-pound tiger shark about two miles off the north end of the island on Sept. 28, 2016. Capt. Chip Michalove, of Outcast Sport Fishing, and crew tagged and released the shark, Michalove said. He also took a "fin clipping" for DNA to give to scientists, he added.
Central Coast Salmon Enhancement is working on a new Watershed Education Center in Arroyo Grande that would act as a hands-on museum for SLO County students to learn about the watershed and marine life.
Cuesta College’s ceramics program hosted its fourth annual Clay Stomp on Thursday. Students, faculty, staff members and members of the public were invited to mix more than 5,000 pounds of clay with their feet.