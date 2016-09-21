Take a tour of Janet Cooper's Cambria home

Janet Cooper’s contemporary home offers traditional finishes and custom features that echo the woodsy ambience of the home’s environment.
David Middlecamp The Tribune

Local

North County man leaps from Hawaii waterfall

Shiloh Shahan, 21, who was born in Templeton and who has family in Atascadero, recently jumped from the top of Wailua Falls on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. He briefly lost consciousness and had to be saved by nearby tourists.

Local

Sunset candlelight vigil for Kristin Smart

Several dozen people gathered at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach on Sept. 9 to honor Kristin Smart, the Cal Poly student who has been missing since 1996. Group members have been organizing via a Facebook page called "Find Kristin Smart." One of the group leaders is Dan Hawkins.

Editor's Choice Videos