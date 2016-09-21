Take a tour of Janet Cooper's Cambria home

A $35.4 million project to replace the decades-old passenger terminal at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is about 40 percent complete, with a new, four-gate terminal anticipated to open in late summer or early fall 2017.
Shiloh Shahan, 21, who was born in Templeton and who has family in Atascadero, recently jumped from the top of Wailua Falls on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. He briefly lost consciousness and had to be saved by nearby tourists.
Several dozen people gathered at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach on Sept. 9 to honor Kristin Smart, the Cal Poly student who has been missing since 1996. Group members have been organizing via a Facebook page called "Find Kristin Smart." One of the group leaders is Dan Hawkins.