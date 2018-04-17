Meathead Movers to hire 200 student athletes across California. Here's how to apply

San Luis Obispo-based packing company, Meathead Movers, is expected to grow in the coming months, with plans to hire roughly 200 new student athletes across California to act as packers and movers.

The company, which has offices throughout the state, announced the hiring effort Tuesday. Of the 200 job openings, roughly 50 will be at the San Luis Obispo office, according to the release.

"As the largest independent moving company in the state is rapidly growing, the company is seeking 50 motivated former and current student athletes to join the San Luis Obispo team to continue to revolutionize the moving industry," read the release. "As a company, Meathead Movers prides itself on its founding principle of supporting its employees through mentorship, training and experience that will make them stronger and better equipped to achieve success throughout their lives."





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The company garnered national attention in recent months for its work relocating victims of domestic violence for free, even appearing on Megyn Kelly's hour of The Today Show, Megyn Today, in November 2017.

It was also named one of the fastest growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine in 2017.

To apply, interested parties can visit the San Luis Obispo office, at 3600 S. Higuera St., or apply online at http://www.meatheadmovers.com/careers/apply.aspx. The hiring process consists of a detailed application, an in-person interview, criminal background check and a drug test, according to the release.

Meathead Movers has offices in Fresno, Kern, Monterey, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.