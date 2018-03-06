Dying to be in ‘Big Little Lies?’ HBO show is seeking extras

Didn’t get that gig as a “Westworld” extra? Don’t worry, HBO will give you another chance: The Emmy Award-winning series “Big Little Lies” is seeking extras for its next season.

The hit HBO show set in Monterey — starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley — is seeking “males and females of all shapes, sizes and ethnicities over the age of 6 years old to work as non-union background extras,” according to website Project Casting and the City of Monterey.

The open casting call will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 17, at Ballroom D at the Embassy Suites in Seaside.

“Auditioners are asked to bring a 3x5 photo of yourself, a pen and a ‘great attitude,’ ” according to the casting call.

Pay is $96 for eight hours of work, with overtime if shooting goes past that.