Jack Hanna, Ana De Armas and Michael Fassbender chat with host James Corden during CBS's "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Oct. 5, 2017. Hanna will return to the show with animals from Conservation Ambassadors in Paso Robles in an episode airing early Tuesday morning.
TV

These wild animals from SLO County are appearing on CBS’s ‘Late Late Show’

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

March 05, 2018 04:21 PM

Late-night talk show host James Corden is about to get up close with some cuddly critters from the Central Coast.

The animals, which include baby raccoons and a serval — a wild cat native to Africa — will appear early Tuesday morning along with wildlife expert “Jungle” Jack Hanna on CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The animals belong to the Paso Robles wildlife rescue organization Conservation Ambassadors, also known locally as Zoo to You.

“We’ve been on the program many, many times,” said Lanie Angeles, chief operating officer at Conservation Ambassadors.

Accompanying the animals to “The Late Late Show” set at CBS Television City in Los Angeles are Conservation Ambassadors CEO and founder David Jackson and his wife, Lisa. Paso Robles keeper Megan Copher will also be on hand, as will Gabe Kerschner, who oversees the organization’s Northern California campus in Weimar.

They were set to tape their appearance Monday afternoon and appear on air a few hours later, just after midnight Tuesday. The show airs at 12:37 a.m.

In addition to providing a permanent home for abused, abandoned, displaced or permanently injured wild and exotic animals, Conservation Ambassadors teaches about wildlife conservation through its Zoo to You outreach education program.

According to Angeles, the nonprofit organization’s so-called “animal ambassadors” are no strangers to show business.

In addition to “The Late Late Show,” critters from Conservation Ambassadors have appeared on talk shows including ABC’s “Good Morning America,” CBS’s “Late Show with David Letterman” and NBC’s “Today” and “The Tonight Show.”

Because they often visit schools, “The animals are conditioned to ... be around crowds of people and loud noises,” Angeles explained. “They enjoy it.”

For more information about Conservation Ambassadors, visit www.conservationambassadors.org.

Tune in

Watch local animals strut their stuff on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” airing at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday on CBS.

  Comments  

