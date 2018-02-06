“House Hunters Family” is looking for Southern California families who want to share their home search with the HGTV show.
Want to be on ‘House Hunters’? The HGTV show is looking for SLO County families

By Gabby Ferreira

February 06, 2018 11:48 AM

House hunting in SLO County is tough enough without adding a TV crew to the mix — but an HGTV show wants to give you the opportunity to do just that.

“House Hunters Family” is searching for families in Southern California who are willing to document their search for a new home.

The show, a spinoff of the popular “House Hunters,” which shows couples looking for their dream home (usually out of three options), is casting for its second season.

According to a news release, the show is looking for families who ideally have children between the ages of 7 and 15.

“We’re looking for families with fun, opinionated personalities and interesting stories,” the release said. “If your kids are excited and opinionated about your move, we want to meet the whole family!”

If you’re interested, or know someone who is, email hgtvfamilycasting@gmail.com or apply at this link.

