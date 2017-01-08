Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV picks for Jan. 8-14

0:37 Santa Rosa Creek overflows at Moonstone Beach in Cambria Pause

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

2:03 Go behind the scenes of a bamboo 'oasis' growing in Paso Robles

3:06 Nipomo High wrestler Alexis Garcia eyeing a state title