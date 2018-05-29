Blaze Pizza is opening in Santa Maria — and they're giving away free pizza

Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza is opening a new location in Santa Maria, and in celebration, the popular pizza chain will offer free pizzas to select customers on Friday.

The Santa Maria Blaze, located in the Enos Ranch Center at 715 Betteravia Road, is opening in a 2,500-square-foot space on Thursday.

The new restaurant has space to fit 52 customers inside, and an outside patio for up to 32 people, according to a news release. the Santa Maria restaurant is constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging and features energy-efficient LED lighting.

This is the second Blaze Pizza restaurant in Santa Maria — the first one is located at 1791 North Broadway — and the fourth franchise location on the Central Coast. Blaze Pizza also has restaurants in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

“We are thrilled to open our second Blaze Pizza in Santa Maria," franchise owner Martha Olmos said. "We love the people in Santa Maria and we are pleased to be a part of the wonderful community culture.”

The new location will add roughly 50 jobs in Santa Maria, the company estimated.

Each Blaze Pizza restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows patrons to customize one of the menu’s personal signature pizzas or create their own. For diners with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, animal rennet-free dairy products and tree-nut free pesto.

To celebrate the grand opening, anyone who visits Blaze’s new location on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and follows the brand on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook will receive a free build-your-own pizza.

For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.facebook.com/blazepizza.