Jackson Baker, 6, tackles a cone of Straight to the Dentist ice cream, while Gwen Cooper, 8, has a combination of Caramel X-plosion and Birthday Cake ice cream at Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab in Arroyo Grande in 2016. The ice cream shop is opening its third location in Santa Maria later this month.
Jackson Baker, 6, tackles a cone of Straight to the Dentist ice cream, while Gwen Cooper, 8, has a combination of Caramel X-plosion and Birthday Cake ice cream at Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab in Arroyo Grande in 2016. The ice cream shop is opening its third location in Santa Maria later this month. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Jackson Baker, 6, tackles a cone of Straight to the Dentist ice cream, while Gwen Cooper, 8, has a combination of Caramel X-plosion and Birthday Cake ice cream at Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab in Arroyo Grande in 2016. The ice cream shop is opening its third location in Santa Maria later this month. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Restaurant News & Reviews

Doc Burnstein's is opening a new location — and you could win free ice cream for a year

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

May 09, 2018 02:28 PM

Doc Burnstein's is about to open its new ice cream parlor in Santa Maria — and it's got a sweet incentive for the first 100 customers.

The new "Ice Cream Lab Experience" is set to open at noon Saturday, May 19, at the new Enos Ranch Development, 725 E. Betteravia Road.

"For the public grand opening, the first 100 paying customers will receive a 'Golden Ticket,' good for a free ice cream sundae each month for the next year," according to a company statement.

Even if you don't pull a Charlie Bucket and win a golden ticket, "all other grand opening guests will have the chance to receive Doc's memorabilia while having the New Lab Experience and tasting the scrumptious ice cream creations."

The company predicts it will make record sales in the new shopping center, which includes anchor businesses Dick's Sporting Goods, Old Navy and Chick-fil-A.

The Santa Maria spot is Doc Burnstein's third full-fledged ice cream parlor, joining locations in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo. The ice cream is also sold at several other locations, as far away as Fresno.

Negranti Creamery opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Tin City, just off Highway 101 at 2989 Limestone Way in Paso Robles, in November 2017. Here's a look at the ice-cream offerings. Joe JohnstonThe Tribune

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  