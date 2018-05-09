Doc Burnstein's is opening a new location — and you could win free ice cream for a year

Doc Burnstein's is about to open its new ice cream parlor in Santa Maria — and it's got a sweet incentive for the first 100 customers.

The new "Ice Cream Lab Experience" is set to open at noon Saturday, May 19, at the new Enos Ranch Development, 725 E. Betteravia Road.

"For the public grand opening, the first 100 paying customers will receive a 'Golden Ticket,' good for a free ice cream sundae each month for the next year," according to a company statement.

Even if you don't pull a Charlie Bucket and win a golden ticket, "all other grand opening guests will have the chance to receive Doc's memorabilia while having the New Lab Experience and tasting the scrumptious ice cream creations."

The company predicts it will make record sales in the new shopping center, which includes anchor businesses Dick's Sporting Goods, Old Navy and Chick-fil-A.

The Santa Maria spot is Doc Burnstein's third full-fledged ice cream parlor, joining locations in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo. The ice cream is also sold at several other locations, as far away as Fresno.