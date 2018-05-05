Paso Robles landmark Artisan restaurant will close its doors

After 12 years in business, the owners of Artisan in Paso Robles announced Friday night that they will shut the iconic restaurant's doors for good May 28.

The restaurant, which was hailed by Wine Enthusiast magazine in 2016 for its "amazing laser-focused wine lists," has been a fixture of fine dining in Paso Robles. Its closure marks a parting of ways between Garrett and Jennifer Glava, the restaurant's current owners, and Chris and Mike Kobayashi, who opened Artisan in 2006.

"Chris and Mike Kobayashi's vision for Artisan raised the bar for wine country cuisine. As they prepare to move on, the owners thank the community, their valued guests and vendors for successfully making Artisan a part of the Paso Robles community," a statement read.

Spokesman Mike Dawson said the Glava family felt they had accomplished everything they could, "so they thought now's the perfect time to pass the torch to the next generation."

Dawson said "mum's the word" on what's next for the location at 843 12th St. in Paso Robles, but that news of the Glava's plans for it would be announced soon.

Besides giving the public time to visit the farm-to-table restaurant before it closes its doors, Dawson said the three weeks notice will also give the restaurant's employees a chance to find another job.

"(The owners are) making all efforts in helping out their staff," Dawson said.