Novo, owned by Robin Covey, is one of four local restaurants donating to the flood and fire victims. David Middlecamp

Chow down at these 4 restaurants to help Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslide victims

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 22, 2018 05:04 PM

You can help raise money for fire and flood victims in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties when you eat at these four SLO County restaurants.

For each specified dish purchased at either Luna Red, Novo, Robin’s Restaurant or Mint + Craft — establishments under the umbrella company of Blue Mango Management — the restaurants will donate $2 to nonprofits helping victims, according to a news release.

The two charities the restaurants will donate to are Restaurants Care and United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund.

The restaurants’ goal is to raise at least $5,000 to help displaced or unemployed restaurant workers and provide assistance to families, the news release said. As part of the fundraising effort, the restaurants will give patrons an option to donate upon request, and will add the amount to their checks.

The following dishes are part of the fundraiser:

▪  Novo: Chow Novo, during lunch and dinner

▪  Luna Red: all paella dishes, during lunch and dinner

▪ Robin’s Restaurant: Robin’s Chow, available during lunch and dinner

▪  Mint + Craft: banh mi sandwiches during lunch and dinner

