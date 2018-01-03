Looking for a deal? Eat cheaper during Santa Maria Valley’s Restaurant Week

San Luis Obispo County isn’t the only place to find a delicious deal this month: The Santa Maria Valley is hosting Restaurant Week from Jan. 14-20.

Participating restaurants, breweries and wineries will offer deals for $20.18, according to a news release. Those deals could be anything from a bottle of wine, appetizers, entrees, wine and food pairing flights or other items.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Jennifer Harrison, the director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitor Bureau, organizers chose the event dates to coincide with California Restaurant Month. Participating restaurants include the Far Western Tavern and Cnagy Wine Tasting Room in Orcutt and Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill, the Moxie Cafe, Straw Hat Pizza and the Century Room at the Historic Santa Maria Inn, among others.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit www.santamariavalley.com/events/santa-maria-valley-restaurant-week-january-14-20.

In SLO County, more than 45 restaurants and wineries are participating in Restaurant Month throughout January, offering fixed-priced menus — featuring three courses for $30 to $40 per person — as well as other special offerings.

That includes newer eateries such as Blue Moon Over Avila in Avila Beach, Marston’s 101 in Atascadero and Vegetable Butcher in San Luis Obispo.