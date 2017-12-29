A rack of lamb with cannellini beans is among the offerings at Blue Moon Over Avila in Avila Beach.
January is Restaurant Month in SLO County. Here’s how to dine out for less

By Sarah Linn

December 29, 2017 10:16 AM

Love food? Love deals? Here’s your chance to dine out for a little less dough than usual.

January is SLO Cal Restaurant Month in San Luis Obispo County, which means plenty of opportunities to savor the region’s flavors.

More than 45 restaurants and wineries in 10 cities across the county are offering fixed-priced menus — featuring three courses for $30 to $40 per person — as well as other special offerings. That includes newer eateries such as Blue Moon Over Avila in Avila Beach, Marston’s 101 in Atascadero and Vegetable Butcher in San Luis Obispo.

For details, and a full list of participating restaurants, go to www.visitsanluisobispocounty.com/restaurant-month.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

