Where to eat in SLO County: Our favorite food finds of 2017

By Katy Budge

Special to The Tribune

December 27, 2017 05:55 PM

As always, the past year delivered lots of tasty adventures.

Here’s a look back at some favorite food finds from 2017, including decadent desserts, succulent steaks and farm-fresh vegetables. Featured restaurants range from familiar favorites to newer spots, from casual eateries to fine-dining establishments.

Bayside Café

What: Since opening in 1986, the casual café has nestled in as a comforting touchstone for locals and visitors seeking tranquil views of the Morro Bay Estuary and hearty, housemade fare such as a char-broiled salmon filet sandwich, bacon-wrapped albacore skewers and the hearty steamers bowl.

Where: 10 State Park Road, Morro Bay

Info: 805-772-1465 or baysidecafe.com

LEDE 1 Bayside Cafe steamers
Jam-packed with clams, mussels, crab claws, scallops and shrimp, the hearty steamers bowl at Bayside Café in Morro Bay is big enough to share.
Sullivan Studios

IMG_LEDE_2_Bayside_Cafe-_4_1_QGB3NJ3H_L307873656
A club sandwich with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese and avocado is among the options at Bayside Café in Morro Bay.
Sullivan Studios

Bon Temps Creole Café

What: After many years on Olive Street, Bon Temps Creole Café is dishing up its New Orleans-inspired fare at its new address on Osos Street near the Amtrak Station. Dig into Big Easy cuisine including shrimp Creole, a French Quarter omelet with Cajun sausage or filet mignon medallions served with collard greens.

Where: 1819 Osos St., San Luis Obispo

Info: 805-544-2100 or bontempscreolecafe.com

Bon Temps muffaletta
Muffaletta is one of the lunch options at Bon Temps Creole Café in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Burton House and Grill

What: The Burton House and Grill offers fine dining with a combination of classic steak house and international flavors. In addition to steaks, choose from a variety of seafood dishes and pastas for dinner. Lunch offers more casual fare, or check out the early bird and champagne brunch buffets.

Where: 151 W. Dana Street, Nipomo (at the corner of South Burton Street)

Info: 805-574-4140 or theburtonhouseandgrill.com

Burton House and Grill3236
New Zealand rack of lamb is served with caramelized onion marmalade, asparagus and baby organic carrots at Burton House & Grill in Nipomo.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Fig at Courtney’s House

What: Chris Dillow moved her popular Fig Good Food restaurant from Atascadero to Courtney’s House, a vintage Victorian overlooking Templeton Park. The quaint eatery still serves the Fig menu, but now also serves as a vocational training café for young adults with developmental disabilities.

Where: 311 6th St., Templeton

Info: 805-434-3895 or figgoodfood.com, courtneys-house.org

Fig Good Food12347
A rotisserie chicken dinner comes with roasted vegetables and potatoes at Fig Good Food at Courtney’s House in Templeton.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Lunada Garden Bistro and Luna Coffee Bar

Lunada Garden Bistro54101
Lunada Garden Bistro in Cayucos gets its delectable carrot cake from the neighboring Luna Coffee Bar.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

What: In the former location of Hoppe’s Garden Bistro, Lunada Garden Bistro takes full advantage of the ambiance imparted by the circa-1896 restaurant and its serene gardens. The approachable menus include casual choices and upscale options, plus housemade desserts from the neighboring Luna Coffee Bar.

Where: 80 North Ocean Ave., Cayucos

Info: 805-900-5444 or lunadagardenbistro.com; 805-900-5404 or www.facebook.com/coffeeatluna

Marston’s 101

What: Though it shares a name with its sister restaurant in San Luis Obispo, the more family-friendly Marston’s 101 caters to a neighborhood crowd. Its menu runs the gamut from upscale pub fare to California cuisine, and the full bar also sports several craft beers on draft.

Where: 9006 West Front Road, Atascadero (next to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites)

Info: 805-460-7371 or marstons101atascadero.com

Marstons002
Shrimp tacos are among the menu options at Marston’s 101 in Atascadero.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Next Door Bistro

What: Next Door Bistro has moved from diminutive digs in downtown Paso Robles to Riverside Drive – a larger space that has allowed a breakfast menu and pastries to be added to the lunch fare. Vegans, vegetarians and omnivores will all find something to their liking here.

Where: 1111 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles

Info: 805-591-1736 or www.facebook.com/nextdoorbistropasorobles

Katy Budge is a freelance writer from Atascadero. Contact her at ktbudge@sbcglobal.net.

