Where to eat in SLO County: Our favorite food finds of 2017

As always, the past year delivered lots of tasty adventures.
Here’s a look back at some favorite food finds from 2017, including decadent desserts, succulent steaks and farm-fresh vegetables. Featured restaurants range from familiar favorites to newer spots, from casual eateries to fine-dining establishments.
Bayside Café
What: Since opening in 1986, the casual café has nestled in as a comforting touchstone for locals and visitors seeking tranquil views of the Morro Bay Estuary and hearty, housemade fare such as a char-broiled salmon filet sandwich, bacon-wrapped albacore skewers and the hearty steamers bowl.
Where: 10 State Park Road, Morro Bay
Info: 805-772-1465 or baysidecafe.com
Bon Temps Creole Café
What: After many years on Olive Street, Bon Temps Creole Café is dishing up its New Orleans-inspired fare at its new address on Osos Street near the Amtrak Station. Dig into Big Easy cuisine including shrimp Creole, a French Quarter omelet with Cajun sausage or filet mignon medallions served with collard greens.
Where: 1819 Osos St., San Luis Obispo
Info: 805-544-2100 or bontempscreolecafe.com
Burton House and Grill
What: The Burton House and Grill offers fine dining with a combination of classic steak house and international flavors. In addition to steaks, choose from a variety of seafood dishes and pastas for dinner. Lunch offers more casual fare, or check out the early bird and champagne brunch buffets.
Where: 151 W. Dana Street, Nipomo (at the corner of South Burton Street)
Info: 805-574-4140 or theburtonhouseandgrill.com
Fig at Courtney’s House
What: Chris Dillow moved her popular Fig Good Food restaurant from Atascadero to Courtney’s House, a vintage Victorian overlooking Templeton Park. The quaint eatery still serves the Fig menu, but now also serves as a vocational training café for young adults with developmental disabilities.
Where: 311 6th St., Templeton
Info: 805-434-3895 or figgoodfood.com, courtneys-house.org
Lunada Garden Bistro and Luna Coffee Bar
What: In the former location of Hoppe’s Garden Bistro, Lunada Garden Bistro takes full advantage of the ambiance imparted by the circa-1896 restaurant and its serene gardens. The approachable menus include casual choices and upscale options, plus housemade desserts from the neighboring Luna Coffee Bar.
Where: 80 North Ocean Ave., Cayucos
Info: 805-900-5444 or lunadagardenbistro.com; 805-900-5404 or www.facebook.com/coffeeatluna
Marston’s 101
What: Though it shares a name with its sister restaurant in San Luis Obispo, the more family-friendly Marston’s 101 caters to a neighborhood crowd. Its menu runs the gamut from upscale pub fare to California cuisine, and the full bar also sports several craft beers on draft.
Where: 9006 West Front Road, Atascadero (next to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites)
Info: 805-460-7371 or marstons101atascadero.com
Next Door Bistro
What: Next Door Bistro has moved from diminutive digs in downtown Paso Robles to Riverside Drive – a larger space that has allowed a breakfast menu and pastries to be added to the lunch fare. Vegans, vegetarians and omnivores will all find something to their liking here.
Where: 1111 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles
Info: 805-591-1736 or www.facebook.com/nextdoorbistropasorobles
