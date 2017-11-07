Need a sweet treat for the holidays? These SLO County businesses have you covered

Want to scratch baking from your holiday to-do list?
These three Central Coast businesses can prepare delectable from-scratch treats for your table.
Breaking Bread Bakery
Where: 1074 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo (in the County Government Center)
When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday
Info: 805-783-1074 or facebook.com/breakingbreadslo
Holiday breads, rolls and pastries are just a slice of what Breaking Bread Bakery in downtown San Luis Obispo has to offer.
“Our pies will be brown butter walnut, pumpkin and cranberry apple with walnut streusel,” available for $28, $18 and $25, respectively, said Glenna Evans, who owns and operated the bakery with her husband, Mark.
Other holiday specials include almond fruit crostadas for $20 apiece. These rustic tarts “contain only a half-cup of sugar and a pound of fruit,” such as apples and pears, Evans said, “so it’s really the fruit giving it … its sweetness.”
Thanksgiving orders for pies and breads will be taken until 6 p.m. Nov. 17. They can be picked up Nov. 21 or Nov. 22 by 1 p.m. each day.
In addition to its downtown location, the bakery has booths at four farmers markets: Tuesday and Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Wednesday in Arroyo Grande and Friday in Cambria.
Pardon My French Bakery
Where: 1544 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Tuesday. Closed Wednesdays.
Info: 805-481-3255 or pardonmyfrenchslo.com
Lalo and Jamie Tejeda of Pardon My French Bakery in Grover Beach — formerly Lickety Split Bakery — are offering four special desserts for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Thanksgiving is all about pies: chocolate pecan, Dutch apple, pumpkin and chocolate mousse. Priced at $20 each, orders are due by Nov. 15, and must be picked up by 11 a.m. Nov. 22.
At Christmastime, Lalo Tejeda will create peppermint mousse pies, pear frangipane tarts and snowmen macarons.
In addition, you can order a bûche de Nöel, a traditional French holiday dessert; sponge cake frosted with buttercream is shaped and decorated to resemble a Yule log. Orders must be placed by Dec. 17, with pickup on Dec. 24 by 11 a.m.
SLO Provisions
Where: 1255 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday.
Info: 805-439-4298 or sloprovisions.com
For holiday dishes made with a dash of Southern hospitality, check out the goodies offered by SLO Provisions in San Luis Obispo.
Owners Steve Bland and Dwyne Willis lived in Atlanta before coming to the Central Coast, so they know a thing or two about pies.
Three choices are available for Thanksgiving: Southern silky spiced pumpkin, Grandma’s apple packed and Grandma’s Southern pecan. Each costs $28.
The pies must be pre-ordered by 6 p.m. Nov. 18, and picked up Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SLO Provisions also offers a la carte dishes for Thanksgiving dinner to pre-order by the same dates. Options include deviled eggs, sweet potato casserole and Southern cornbread stuffing, plus The Bird — a 10- to 12-pound heritage turkey that comes ready to roast.
