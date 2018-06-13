The band behind '80s megahit 'Take My Breath Away' is playing SLO Pride — for free

New-wave band Berlin is bringing the 1980s back to San Luis Obispo this summer.

Led by singer Terri Nunn, the group will headline Pride in the Plaza, July 8 at Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo. The free, afternoon-long event, which features live music, dance and drag performances, is part of a week of Central Coast Pride festivities sponsored by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance of the Central Coast.

Berlin, whose hits include "Sex (I'm A ...)" and "No More Words," is best known for the Oscar and Golden Globe Award-winning song "Take My Breath Away," featured in the movie "Top Gun."

Berlin isn't the only '80s act to headline Pride in the Plaza in recent years. Pop star Taylor Dayne played the event in 2011, and Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go's performed in 2015.

Maia Sharp and Linda Taylor perform at Pride in the Plaza in 2016. The event returns to downtown San Luis Obispo in July 2018. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Other Central Coast Pride activities planned for 2018 include:

July 3: Big Pink, Pride pre-party, at The Siren in Morro Bay

Tickets for those events range from $10 to $30, although some festivities are free.

For more information, call 805-541-4252 or visit slopride.com.