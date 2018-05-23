Popular boy band 98 Degrees will perform Nov. 11, 2018, at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obipso.
Popular boy band 98 Degrees will perform Nov. 11, 2018, at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obipso. Courtesy photo
Popular boy band 98 Degrees will perform Nov. 11, 2018, at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obipso. Courtesy photo

Music News & Reviews

'90s boy band 98 Degrees is coming to SLO — for a Christmas concert

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

May 23, 2018 03:35 PM

Popular boy band 98 Degrees is coming to San Luis Obispo just in time for the holidays.

The multi-platinum-selling group will perform Nov. 11 at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo as part of its At Christmas holiday tour.

Known for R&B-flavored four-part harmony, 98 Degrees — Justin Jeffre, Jeff Timmons and brothers Drew and Nick Lachey — found success in the mid-1990s with songs such as "I Do (Cherish You)" and "Because of You."

Tickets for 98 Degrees' all-ages show cost $59.50 to $89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

They can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo. (There's also a special locals-only presale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.)

For more information, visit fremontslo.com.

Musician John Mayer took the stage at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Monday, July 24, 2017. Brandon StierCalifornia Mid-State Fair

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  