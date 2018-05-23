'90s boy band 98 Degrees is coming to SLO — for a Christmas concert

Popular boy band 98 Degrees is coming to San Luis Obispo just in time for the holidays.
The multi-platinum-selling group will perform Nov. 11 at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo as part of its At Christmas holiday tour.
Known for R&B-flavored four-part harmony, 98 Degrees — Justin Jeffre, Jeff Timmons and brothers Drew and Nick Lachey — found success in the mid-1990s with songs such as "I Do (Cherish You)" and "Because of You."
Tickets for 98 Degrees' all-ages show cost $59.50 to $89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
They can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo. (There's also a special locals-only presale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.)
For more information, visit fremontslo.com.
