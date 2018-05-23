'90s boy band 98 Degrees is coming to SLO — for a Christmas concert

Popular boy band 98 Degrees is coming to San Luis Obispo just in time for the holidays.

The multi-platinum-selling group will perform Nov. 11 at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo as part of its At Christmas holiday tour.

Known for R&B-flavored four-part harmony, 98 Degrees — Justin Jeffre, Jeff Timmons and brothers Drew and Nick Lachey — found success in the mid-1990s with songs such as "I Do (Cherish You)" and "Because of You."

Tickets for 98 Degrees' all-ages show cost $59.50 to $89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

SIGN UP

Our journalism makes a difference. And your subscription makes it possible. Subscribe today for only <strike style="color: #5b5b5b";> $12.99 </strike> $7.99 per month SUBSCRIBE NOW

They can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo. (There's also a special locals-only presale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.)

For more information, visit fremontslo.com.