'The Voice' finalist Pryor Baird joins Avila Beach Blues Festival lineup

Less than a day after being booted off NBC's "The Voice," Central Coast native Pryor Baird has found another gig a little closer to home.

Baird will perform at the Avila Beach Blues Festival, May 27 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.

Baird joins a lineup that includes Shemekia Copeland and The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson. San Luis Obispo County's own Guy Budd Band will open the free show.

Baird, who grew up in Orcutt and now calls Nashville home, recently found fame as a contestant on reality competition "The Voice," winning over celebrity coach and country star Blake Shelton with his gritty voice and skillful guitar playing. Baird made it to the show's final eight but failed to survive the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The concert announcement comes roughly a month after the festival's original headliner, Huey Lewis and the News, dropped out of the lineup in a move motivated by Lewis' recent hearing loss.

Concert promoter Bruce Howard of Otter Productions Inc. announced April 23 that this year's festival, which was planned as a ticketed event, would be free.

"It’s our way of saying THANK YOU for 25 years of support for this festival," Howard wrote in an email.

General admission to the all-ages, outdoors event will be available on site on a first-come, first-served basis. Concertgoers can also upgrade to VIP Beach Club Balcony tickets, available at the venue for $45 apiece.

For more information about the Avila Beach Blues Festival, visit otterproductionsinc.com.