This Cuesta College jazz combo is the best in the country, DownBeat says

A Cuesta College jazz combo has been named the best in the nation by DownBeat magazine.

IATA received the award for best community college small jazz combo as part of the 2018 DownBeat Student Music Awards, according to a Cuesta College news release. The band is composed of trumpet player Ian Skinner, guitarist Adam Nash, bassist Tyler Dukes and drummer Alex Nash.

It's the second time in recent years that DownBeat, which covers "jazz, blues and beyond," has recognized a Cuesta College ensemble.

In 2015, the magazine named Sperdak as the best community college jazz combo in the nation.

IATA will perform at Combopalooza at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cuesta College's Cultural and Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo. The band is also playing as part of the Cuesta Jazz Ensembles concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the CPAC.

Tickets to each concert cost $15, or $10 for seniors and students, and can be purchased at tickets.cuesta.edu.

For more information, visit www.cuesta.edu.