Folk icon Neil Young, actress Daryl Hannah spotted in SLO County

Legendary folk rocker Neil Young and his girlfriend, actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah, recently stopped in Atascadero to refuel and relax.

The pair popped into the 76 gas station on Morro Road on Thursday, office manager Ashley Radcliff said.

According to Radcliff, the celebrity couple often stops at the Atascadero 76, the first gas station in San Luis Obispo County to sell ethanol-gasoline blends known as E85 or flex fuel, on their drives to and from Los Angeles and the Bay Area. Young, a classic car collector and alternative fuel fan, owns a custom-built, hybrid 1959 Lincoln Continental convertible known as the LincVolt.

"They come here for our gas and our bathrooms," Radcliff said of Hannah and Young. "They're really nice. They're down to earth. They're cool."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Actress/activist Daryl Hannah answers questions from the audience after a screening of "Pipe Dreams" at Downtown Centre Cinema in San Luis Obispo as part of the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival in 2013. Hannah and her boyfriend, folk rock musician Neil Young, were spotted at an Atascadero gas station on April 12, 2018. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Young, the two-time Grammy Award winner behind such hits as “Harvest Moon,” “Old Man” and “For What It’s Worth,” has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — as a solo artist and as a member of Buffalo Springfield. He's also known for his work with folk rock supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Hannah is best known for her roles in "Splash," "Wall Street" and the "Kill Bill" movies.

She recently made her directorial debut with the movie "Paradox," which premiered March 15 at the South by South West festival in Austin, Texas, and debuted on Netflix on March 23.

Described as a "far-fetched, whimsical western tale of music and love," "Paradox" follows the Man in the Black Hat (Young) and a band of outlaws as they search for treasure in the mountains. The movie, which Hannah wrote, co-stars Willie Nelson and his sons, Lukas and Micah Nelson, as well as members of their band, Promise of the Real.

Young played a surprise show with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real in 2015 at the former SLO Brewing Co. in downtown San Luis Obispo. (Lukas Nelson and his band will perform April 25 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo.)

Hannah has her own Central Coast connections. She shot a movie, 2008's "Dark Honeymoon" in Cambria, and attended the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival in 2013.