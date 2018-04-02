Here's who's playing Concerts in the Plaza this summer in SLO

Ready to dance in Mission Plaza?
The lineup of bands scheduled to play in San Luis Obispo's annual Concerts in the Plaza series was released Monday. The series features 15 musical groups from across the state.
All concerts are free and start at 5 p.m. each Friday, from June 8 through Sept. 14.
The lineup is as follows:
June 8: The Molly Ringwald Project
June 15: Fialta
June 22: Young Dubliners
June 29: Truxton Mile
July 6: Stellar
July 13: Resination
July 20: The Tipsy Gypsies
July 27: The Kicks
Aug. 3: Damon Castillo Band
Aug. 10: Bear Market Riot
Aug. 17: Truth About Seafood
Aug. 24: Diego's Umbrella
Aug. 31: The JD Project
Sept. 7: The Mother Corn Shuckers
Sept. 14: Moonshiner Collective
In a news release, the city was encouraging attendees to bring their own reusable cups to the concerts to comply with a SLO ordinance banning single-use cups, straws and plastic bottles.
More information about the concert series, which is in its 23rd year, can be found at www.downtownslo.com.
Comments