Here's who's playing Concerts in the Plaza this summer in SLO

Ready to dance in Mission Plaza?

The lineup of bands scheduled to play in San Luis Obispo's annual Concerts in the Plaza series was released Monday. The series features 15 musical groups from across the state.

All concerts are free and start at 5 p.m. each Friday, from June 8 through Sept. 14.

The lineup is as follows:

June 8: The Molly Ringwald Project

June 15: Fialta

June 22: Young Dubliners

June 29: Truxton Mile

July 6: Stellar

July 13: Resination

July 20: The Tipsy Gypsies

July 27: The Kicks

Aug. 3: Damon Castillo Band

Aug. 10: Bear Market Riot

Aug. 17: Truth About Seafood

Aug. 24: Diego's Umbrella

Aug. 31: The JD Project

Sept. 7: The Mother Corn Shuckers

Sept. 14: Moonshiner Collective

In a news release, the city was encouraging attendees to bring their own reusable cups to the concerts to comply with a SLO ordinance banning single-use cups, straws and plastic bottles.

More information about the concert series, which is in its 23rd year, can be found at www.downtownslo.com.