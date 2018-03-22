Brad Paisley is raising 'spirits and money' for fire, flood victims — and so is Ellen

Country star Brad Paisley and TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres are the latest celebrities to throw their support behind California’s Central Coast in the wake of devastating wildfires and flooding.

Paisley will perform a benefit concert May 12 at the Santa Barbara Bowl to support recovery efforts from the Thomas Fire and the deadly mudslides that followed.

DeGeneres, an actress and comedian whose "Ellen DeGeneres Show" has made her a daytime television titan, will appear as a special guest.

It wasn't clear Thursday who else will join Paisley, a three-time Grammy Award winner whose hits include "I'm Gonna Miss Her," "Mud on the Tires" and "Whiskey Lullaby," in concert.

Proceeds from the show, dubbed "The 2nd Responders" in honor of first responders on the front lines of recent disasters, will benefit local organizations.

The Thomas Fire burned 281,893 acres and destroyed 1,063 structures in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in December 2017, becoming the largest wildfire in modern California history. Two people died as a result of the blaze.

At least 20 people died and more than 100 homes were destroyed in the wake of a Jan. 9 storm that pounded Santa Barbara County, resulting in flooding and massive mud flows that closed a portion of Highway 101 for nearly two weeks.

In a news release, Paisley said he and his wife, actress Kimberly Payne Williams-Paisley, fell in love with Santa Barbara and the Montecito area on their honeymoon. "It feels like small town America by the sea," he said.





"With this concert I hope to raise awareness, spirits and money for the region that’s recovering from the devastating mudslides and fires," Paisley said in the news release.

With the show, Paisley is following in the footsteps of singer-songwriter Jack Johnson, who played a sold-out benefit concert for Thomas Fire and flood victims on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Johnson was joined on stage by a few of his famous friends, including David Crosby, Kenny Loggins and Ben Harper.

And they aren't the only celebrities raising funds for Thomas Fire victims through music.





Kevin Costner, Olivia Newton-John and Colbie Caillat performed Feb. 3 at the sold-out Thomas Fire Benefit Festival in downtown Ventura.

Tickets for the Brad Paisley concert officially go on sale at noon Saturday, but there’s a locals-only presale on Friday for concertgoers with billing zip codes in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Those tickets can be purchased in person at the Santa Barbara Bowl box office from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and online from noon to 10 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit sbbowl.com.