This band rocked the '90s. Now Alice in Chains is coming to SLO County

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

March 12, 2018 12:15 PM

One of the biggest alternative rock bands of the 1990s is coming to Paso Robles this summer.

Alice in Chains will perform Aug. 28 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

Alice in Chains came to fame in the early 1990s as part of the grunge movement that put Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Sound Garden on the map. The platinum-selling band, whose hits include "No Excuses," "Man in the Box" and "Rooster," took a hiatus in 1996, but reformed a few years after lead singer Layne Staley's drug overdose death in 2002.

Now led by vocalist William DuVall, Alice in Chains is putting the finishing touches on the followup to its 2013 album, "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here."

Tickets for the Aug. 28 concert cost $59.50. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

