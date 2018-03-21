A new country music festival is coming to SLO County — and there's craft beer, too

Beer meets bluegrass at a new music festival coming to San Luis Obispo County.
Country singer-songwriter JD Hardy will headline the inaugural Country Road and Hops Music Festival on April 7 at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo.
Concertgoers can hoe-down to the sounds of Stephen Styles and the Bryan Titus Trio while munching barbecue and sipping margaritas, whiskey cocktails and Lagunitas Brewing Co. beer.
"Because it’s a country music festival, we’d thought it’d be a really good fit for San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly," explained event organizer Andres Nuño.
Never miss a local story.
The event is sponsored by the Welcome Home Soldier Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Moorpark that organizes homecoming ceremonies for military service members and provides sleeping bags to homeless veterans.
Although the group has organized several events in Southern California, the Country Road and Hops Music Festival is its first foray into the Central Coast. And it's not the only festival the foundation is bringing to San Luis Obispo.
Also in store are the Margarita Taco Festival on June 2 and the Strawberry Tequila Festival on Sept. 8. Both events will be held at El Chorro Regional Park.
All three events, Nuño said, will offer family-friendly activities as well as food and drinks.
"We want this to be an inexpensive event where people can enjoy some live music at a really cool park," he said.
Admission to the Country Road and Hops Festival costs $20 for eventgoers 21 and older and includes two complimentary craft beers. A$40 VIP ticket includes three margaritas and three Lagunitas beers.
Admission for attendees under 21 is $10.
For more information, visit www.whsfnow.org.
Comments