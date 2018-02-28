Paso Pops at the Paso Robles Horse Park in 2017.
Paso Pops at the Paso Robles Horse Park in 2017. Courtesy photo
Paso Pops at the Paso Robles Horse Park in 2017. Courtesy photo

Music News & Reviews

Paso Pops’ July 4 fireworks, concert moving to a new spot

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

February 28, 2018 07:12 PM

A popular Fourth of July concert and fireworks show is moving to a new venue in Paso Robles.

Paso Pops, an Independence Day celebration, will be July 4 at the Paso Robles Event Center, home to the California Mid-State Fair, Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest and numerous other events. The move comes after two years at the Paso Robles Horse Park.

Concert organizers have signed a three-year contract with the venue, according to a news release.

Sponsored by the Paderewski Festival, Paso Pops features wine tasting, food trucks, fireworks, family-friendly activities and patriotic music by the San Luis Obispo Symphony, led by music director Andrew Sewell. New this year are carnival rides for kids, the news release said.

Actor, director and wine-industry spokesman Casey Biggs — also known as Paso Wine Man — will serve as emcee for a third year.

Paso Pops, which started in 2016, is the brainchild of Steve Cass, owner of Cass Winery in Paso Robles and past Paderewski Festival board president.

He was inspired to create a “Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular”-style event after a free Fourth of July fireworks show in Paso Robles fizzled in 2015 due to adverse weather conditions.

Tickets for Paso Pops cost $20, or $1,000 to $3,500 per table, and go on sale April 2. (Up to two children 12 and younger are free with paid adult admission.) Net proceeds benefit the Paderewski Festival’s Youth Piano Competition and Youth Cultural Exchange Program.

For more information, visit www.pasopops.org.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

