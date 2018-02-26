Folk rocker Jackson Browne returning to SLO County

Third time’s the charm for legendary folk rocker Jackson Browne.

He’ll perform Aug. 1 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, his third concert there in four years. He previously played the venue in 2015 and 2016.

Browne, whose hits include “Doctor My Eyes,” “Running on Empty” and “Somebody’s Baby,” is known for his introspective lyrics, laidback sound and dedication to political and environmental causes. (Along with Bonnie Raitt and Graham Nash, the performer played a prominent role in protests against the opening of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in the late 1970s and early ’80s.)

Browne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tickets for Browne’s Aug. 1 concert cost $55 to $95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.