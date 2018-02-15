SLO County musicians band together to benefit Thomas Fire, hurricane victims

San Luis Obispo County musicians are teaming up to help the victims of recent natural disasters that have devastated California’s Central Coast and Puerto Rico.

Damon Castillo, Inga Swearingen and Louie Ortega will perform as part of San Luis Obispo Responds, a Feb. 23 benefit concert at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo.

Also playing are guitarist Guy Budd and soprano Kathryn Summersett, as well as the Canzona Women’s Ensemble, the Central Coast Children’s Choir and the San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble.

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon will emcee the event.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Louie Ortega will perform as part of the San Luis Obispo Responds benefit concert, Feb. 23 at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo. Proceeds benefit Thomas Fire and Hurricane Maria victims. Courtesy photo

Organizers hope to raise $35,000 for victims of Hurricane Maria and the Thomas Fire.

Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm with winds reaching 175 mph, hit the island nation of Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing at least 64 people, destroying thousands of homes and leaving scores of people without electricity or running water for months.

The Thomas Fire burned 281,893 acres and destroyed 1,063 structures in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in December 2017, becoming the largest wildfire in modern California history. Two people died as a result of the blaze.

Admission to the San Luis Obispo Responds concert costs $25, with all proceeds going to United Way, Direct Relief and United Methodist Committee on Relief campaigns. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 805-756-4849, online at www.pacslo.org or in person at the Cal Poly Ticket Office.

Organizers are also accepting donations at www.pacslo.org/online/article/sloresponds.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:53 Mastodon accepts 2018 Grammy for Best Metal Performance Pause 1:30 Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards 0:16 Here's Hillary Clinton spoofing Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ at Grammys 3:38 Watch The Dustbowl Revival's music video for 'Honey, I Love You' 4:08 Watch Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys perform 'Until the Next Time' 2:58 See how close this local woman got to Garth Brooks in concert 4:01 Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita 2:12 Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg team up to form The Rides 2:45 SLO County teen singers perform 'Here Comes the Sun' 0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Actor Jeff Bridges recounts in an interview what it felt like when he first heard mud and debris sliding past his Montecito home in the early hours of Jan. 9, 2018. He and his family were later rescued by helicopter. California Office of Emergency Services