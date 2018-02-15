SLO County musicians band together to benefit Thomas Fire, hurricane victims

San Luis Obispo County musicians are teaming up to help the victims of recent natural disasters that have devastated California’s Central Coast and Puerto Rico.
Damon Castillo, Inga Swearingen and Louie Ortega will perform as part of San Luis Obispo Responds, a Feb. 23 benefit concert at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo.
Also playing are guitarist Guy Budd and soprano Kathryn Summersett, as well as the Canzona Women’s Ensemble, the Central Coast Children’s Choir and the San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble.
San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon will emcee the event.
Organizers hope to raise $35,000 for victims of Hurricane Maria and the Thomas Fire.
Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm with winds reaching 175 mph, hit the island nation of Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing at least 64 people, destroying thousands of homes and leaving scores of people without electricity or running water for months.
The Thomas Fire burned 281,893 acres and destroyed 1,063 structures in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in December 2017, becoming the largest wildfire in modern California history. Two people died as a result of the blaze.
Admission to the San Luis Obispo Responds concert costs $25, with all proceeds going to United Way, Direct Relief and United Methodist Committee on Relief campaigns. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 805-756-4849, online at www.pacslo.org or in person at the Cal Poly Ticket Office.
Organizers are also accepting donations at www.pacslo.org/online/article/sloresponds.
