Want to help Thomas Fire, mudslide victims? See Jack Johnson in concert

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson has a message for folks affected by the wildfires, flooding and mudslides that have devastated California’s Central Coast: “I Got You.”
Jack Johnson & Friends will play a benefit concert March 18 at the Santa Barbara Bowl supporting Thomas Fire and flood recovery.
It wasn’t clear on Thursday who will be joining Jackson, a professional surfer-turned-musician and filmmaker whose hits include “Banana Pancakes,” “You And Your Heart” and “Upside Down,” in concert.
The Thomas Fire burned 281,893 acres and destroyed 1,063 structures in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in December 2017, becoming the largest wildfire in modern California history. Two people died as a result of the blaze.
At least 20 people died and more than 100 homes were destroyed in the wake of a Jan. 9 storm that dumped more than 5 inches of rain on Santa Barbara County, resulting in flooding and massive mud flows that closed a portion of Highway 101 for nearly two weeks.
According to the Santa Barbara Bowl’s website, 100 percent of net proceeds from Johnson’s concert will go to the United Way Thomas Fire & Flood Fund as well as several local nonprofits working on relief and recovery efforts in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Johnson isn’t the only celebrity raising funds for Thomas Fire victims through music.
Kevin Costner, Olivia Newton-John and Colbie Caillat performed Feb. 3 at the sold-out Thomas Fire Benefit Festival in downtown Ventura. Swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and hiphop artist Super Duper Kyle also took the stage.
Although tickets for the Jack Johnson concert officially go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, there’s a locals-only presale Friday for concertgoers with billing zip codes in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Those tickets can be purchased in person at the Santa Barbara Bowl box office at 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and online from 6 p.m. to midnight.
For more information, visit sbbowl.com.
