Kidz Bop Live show is coming to SLO County

If you love listening to pop hits with your kids and grandkids, here’s the concert for you.

The Kidz Bop Live tour will stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on July 17.

The high-energy, special effects-laden show features four Kidz Bop Kids — as the performers, aged 11 to 14, are known — singing family-friendly versions of popular songs. Also in store are fan interaction and a parent lip-sync battle, according to a Nederlander Concerts news release.

Kidz Bop Live is the latest incarnation of the Kidz Bop brand, which has sold more than 18 million albums since debuting in 2001. “Kidz Bop 37,” released Jan. 19, features covers of Halsey’s “Bad at Love,” Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes,” among other tunes.

Tickets for the Kidz Bop Live show cost $35 to $55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.