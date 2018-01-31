Live Oak Music Festival announces its first 2018 headliner

Legendary R&B singer Mavis Staples will headline the closing night of the Live Oak Music Festival.
Staples will perform June 17 as part of the popular outdoor music festival, celebrating its 30th anniversary in northern Santa Barbara County. Held every Father’s Day weekend, Live Oak is an annual fundraiser for public radio station KCBX-FM.
The concert will mark the second time Staples has performed at Live Oak in recent years. The four-time Grammy Award winner, who previously played the festival in 2011, is touring in support of her 16th studio album, 2017’s “If All I Was Was Black.”
Making her third appearance at Live Oak is up-and-coming alt-country star Jade Jackson, who grew up in Santa Margarita.
Jackson’s debut album “Gilded” landed on Rolling Stone magazine’s year-end list of 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017.
Other repeat Live Oak performers include power folk duo Bear Market Riot, bluegrass band Bryan Titus Trio and bluesy folk artist Eilen Jewell.
Americana singer-songwriter Joe Purdy and bluegrass-Americana band The Mother Corn Shuckers will make their debut at the festival in June.
Day passes to Live Oak costs $40 to $70 for adults and teens ages 13 to 17, and $20 for children ages 4 to 12. Full festival passes cost $120 to $150, or $80 for teens and $40 for children. Children under 4 are free.
Parking costs $15 a day, and camping fees range from $40 to $140.
For more information, call 805-781-3030 or visit www.liveoakfest.org.
