Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Mavis Staples will perform June 17, 2018, as part of Live Oak Music Festival in northern Santa Barbara County.
Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Mavis Staples will perform June 17, 2018, as part of Live Oak Music Festival in northern Santa Barbara County. Chris Strong Photography
Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Mavis Staples will perform June 17, 2018, as part of Live Oak Music Festival in northern Santa Barbara County. Chris Strong Photography

Music News & Reviews

Live Oak Music Festival announces its first 2018 headliner

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

January 31, 2018 01:02 PM

Legendary R&B singer Mavis Staples will headline the closing night of the Live Oak Music Festival.

Staples will perform June 17 as part of the popular outdoor music festival, celebrating its 30th anniversary in northern Santa Barbara County. Held every Father’s Day weekend, Live Oak is an annual fundraiser for public radio station KCBX-FM.

The concert will mark the second time Staples has performed at Live Oak in recent years. The four-time Grammy Award winner, who previously played the festival in 2011, is touring in support of her 16th studio album, 2017’s “If All I Was Was Black.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Mastodon accepts 2018 Grammy for Best Metal Performance 1:53

Mastodon accepts 2018 Grammy for Best Metal Performance

Pause
Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards 1:30

Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards

Here's Hillary Clinton spoofing Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ at Grammys 0:16

Here's Hillary Clinton spoofing Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ at Grammys

Watch The Dustbowl Revival's music video for 'Honey, I Love You' 3:38

Watch The Dustbowl Revival's music video for 'Honey, I Love You'

Watch Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys perform 'Until the Next Time' 4:08

Watch Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys perform 'Until the Next Time'

See how close this local woman got to Garth Brooks in concert 2:58

See how close this local woman got to Garth Brooks in concert

Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita 4:01

Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg team up to form The Rides 2:12

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg team up to form The Rides

SLO County teen singers perform 'Here Comes the Sun' 2:45

SLO County teen singers perform 'Here Comes the Sun'

Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO 0:36

Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita

Santa Margarita singer-songwriter Jade Jackson performs "Back When," about her hometown of Santa Margarita. She has a new album out called “Gilded,” and an upcoming tour with Social Distortion.

Joe JohnstonThe Tribune

Read More

Making her third appearance at Live Oak is up-and-coming alt-country star Jade Jackson, who grew up in Santa Margarita.

Jackson’s debut album “Gilded” landed on Rolling Stone magazine’s year-end list of 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017.

Other repeat Live Oak performers include power folk duo Bear Market Riot, bluegrass band Bryan Titus Trio and bluesy folk artist Eilen Jewell.

Americana singer-songwriter Joe Purdy and bluegrass-Americana band The Mother Corn Shuckers will make their debut at the festival in June.

BMR_Stoic-Barn
Power folk duo Bear Market Riot will perform at Live Oak Music Festival in northern Santa Barbara County in June 2018.
Courtesy photo

Day passes to Live Oak costs $40 to $70 for adults and teens ages 13 to 17, and $20 for children ages 4 to 12. Full festival passes cost $120 to $150, or $80 for teens and $40 for children. Children under 4 are free.

Parking costs $15 a day, and camping fees range from $40 to $140.

For more information, call 805-781-3030 or visit www.liveoakfest.org.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

Read More

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mastodon accepts 2018 Grammy for Best Metal Performance 1:53

Mastodon accepts 2018 Grammy for Best Metal Performance

Pause
Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards 1:30

Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards

Here's Hillary Clinton spoofing Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ at Grammys 0:16

Here's Hillary Clinton spoofing Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ at Grammys

Watch The Dustbowl Revival's music video for 'Honey, I Love You' 3:38

Watch The Dustbowl Revival's music video for 'Honey, I Love You'

Watch Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys perform 'Until the Next Time' 4:08

Watch Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys perform 'Until the Next Time'

See how close this local woman got to Garth Brooks in concert 2:58

See how close this local woman got to Garth Brooks in concert

Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita 4:01

Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg team up to form The Rides 2:12

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg team up to form The Rides

SLO County teen singers perform 'Here Comes the Sun' 2:45

SLO County teen singers perform 'Here Comes the Sun'

Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO 0:36

Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

Here's Hillary Clinton spoofing Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ at Grammys

View More Video