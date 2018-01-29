More Videos

Mastodon accepts 2018 Grammy for Best Metal Performance 1:53

Mastodon accepts 2018 Grammy for Best Metal Performance

Pause
Tyann Sorrell on her experience: 'Absolutely boundary-crossing violating behavior' 3:09

Tyann Sorrell on her experience: 'Absolutely boundary-crossing violating behavior'

Energy 101: How do wind turbines work? 3:10

Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

CHP chopper captured this car stunt on camera - and the laser that blinded crew 1:16

CHP chopper captured this car stunt on camera - and the laser that blinded crew

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor 0:24

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 0:42

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses 1:14

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses

Watch the flu spread across the United States 0:21

Watch the flu spread across the United States

Take a tour of this sleek Shell Beach home 0:32

Take a tour of this sleek Shell Beach home

Mastodon band members thanked their fans, team and loved ones as they accepted a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for "Sultan's Curse." The 60th annual awards ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018. Pinnacle Entertainment/The Recording Academy
Mastodon band members thanked their fans, team and loved ones as they accepted a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for "Sultan's Curse." The 60th annual awards ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018. Pinnacle Entertainment/The Recording Academy

Music News & Reviews

Primus, Mastodon announce SLO County tour date

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

January 29, 2018 12:32 PM

Primus and Mastodon will rock the Central Coast this summer.

The bands are slated to perform June 28 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. Punk rocker JJUUJJUU will open the show.

Known for its quirky, irreverent approach to the metal genre, Primus found fame in the 1990s with offbeat songs such as “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver,” “My Name Is Mud” and “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.” The band is touring in support of its ninth studio album, 2017’s “The Desaturating Seven.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mastodon
Grammy Award-winning metal band Mastodon will perform June 28 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.
Courtesy photo

Joining Primus in concert is Mastodon, hot off its win for best metal performance at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. The critically acclaimed group, whose hits include “Show Yourself,” was also nominated for best rock album for 2017’s “Emperor of Sand.”

Tickets for the Avila Beach concert cost $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information, visit otterproductionsinc.com.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mastodon accepts 2018 Grammy for Best Metal Performance 1:53

Mastodon accepts 2018 Grammy for Best Metal Performance

Pause
Tyann Sorrell on her experience: 'Absolutely boundary-crossing violating behavior' 3:09

Tyann Sorrell on her experience: 'Absolutely boundary-crossing violating behavior'

Energy 101: How do wind turbines work? 3:10

Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

CHP chopper captured this car stunt on camera - and the laser that blinded crew 1:16

CHP chopper captured this car stunt on camera - and the laser that blinded crew

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor 0:24

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 0:42

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses 1:14

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses

Watch the flu spread across the United States 0:21

Watch the flu spread across the United States

Take a tour of this sleek Shell Beach home 0:32

Take a tour of this sleek Shell Beach home

Mastodon accepts 2018 Grammy for Best Metal Performance

View More Video