Primus, Mastodon announce SLO County tour date

Primus and Mastodon will rock the Central Coast this summer.
The bands are slated to perform June 28 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. Punk rocker JJUUJJUU will open the show.
Known for its quirky, irreverent approach to the metal genre, Primus found fame in the 1990s with offbeat songs such as “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver,” “My Name Is Mud” and “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.” The band is touring in support of its ninth studio album, 2017’s “The Desaturating Seven.”
Never miss a local story.
Joining Primus in concert is Mastodon, hot off its win for best metal performance at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. The critically acclaimed group, whose hits include “Show Yourself,” was also nominated for best rock album for 2017’s “Emperor of Sand.”
Tickets for the Avila Beach concert cost $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For more information, visit otterproductionsinc.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments