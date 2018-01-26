Country legend Rodney Crowell is coming back to SLO

Country legend Rodney Crowell is coming back to the Central Coast.
The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will perform Nov. 18 at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo.
The show will be Crowell’s third San Luis Obispo County concert in about seven years. He played the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande in 2012 and performed with Emmylou Harris at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo in 2013.
Crowell, 67, found mainstream success when his 1988 album, “Diamonds & Dirt,” produced five consecutive No. 1 singles, including “She’s Crazy for Leavin’” and “It’s Such a Small World,” a duet with then-wife Roseanne Cash. One track, “After All This Time,” won a Grammy for best country song in 1989.
Never miss a local story.
“Something about that record just struck a chord,” Crowell told The Tribune in 2012. “That was the music I wanted to create.”
Crowell, whose other hits include “If Looks Could Kill” and “Many a Long and Lonesome Highway,” garnered a second Grammy for his 2013 album with Harris, “Old Yellow Moon.”
And he could win a third.
Crowell’s song “It Ain’t Over Yet,” featuring Cash and John Paul White, has been nominated for best American roots song at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. The awards ceremony takes place Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Tickets for Crowell’s San Luis Obispo show cost $35 to $49.50, and can be purchased via Eventbrite.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo.
For more information, go to fremontslo.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments