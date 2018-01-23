Indie rock band Modest Mouse is coming back to SLO

1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Pause

1:01 What it's like to be a 'Dreamer': SLO immigrant shares his worries

0:52 California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy'

1:06 Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home

0:32 Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak

2:00 Before & after: Caltrans removes 12 feet of mud, water from Highway 101

3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

1:00 Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville

0:15 Watch a helicopter rescue from the Montecito mudslides