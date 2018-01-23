Music News & Reviews

January 23, 2018 10:05 AM

Indie rock band Modest Mouse is coming back to SLO

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

Indie rock band Modest Mouse is coming back to the Central Coast in the spring.

Modest Mouse will perform May 22 at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo.

It will be the band’s third San Luis Obispo County concert in about five years. Modest Mouse sold out a 2013 show at the Expo Center and performed at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles in 2014.

Best known for the hit song “Float On,” Modest Mouse earned two Grammy nominations for its 2004 album “Good News for People Who Love Bad News.”

Tickets for Modest Mouse’s May concert cost $35 to $40, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased via Ticketfly.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo.

For more information, visit www.goodmedicinepresents.com.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

