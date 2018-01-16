Fleet Foxes will perform at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo in April 2018.
Indie folk band Fleet Foxes is coming to SLO

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

January 16, 2018 11:46 AM

Indie folk band Fleet Foxes is coming to the Central Coast in the spring.

The Grammy Award-nominated group will perform April 18 at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo.

Fleet Foxes rose to prominence in the late 2000s with songs such as “Mykonos.” The band is touring in support of its first studio album in six years, 2017’s “Crack-Up.”

Tickets for Fleet Foxes’ all-ages show cost $30 to $35, and go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased via Ticketfly.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo. For more information, visit www.goodmedicinepresents.com.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

