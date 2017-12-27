9 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in SLO County

After a turbulent 2017, we’re more than ready to ring in the new year.
Here are five ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in San Luis Obispo County.
New Year’s Eve Pops
What: Andrew Sewell and the San Luis Obispo Symphony are ringing in 2018 with memorable tunes from classical music, Broadway musicals and the movies, including songs from “Carousel,” “The Sound of Music” and “The Little Mermaid.” Paul Woodring will even perform a medley from “The Phantom of the Opera” on the massive Forbes Pipe Organ.
Never miss a local story.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly
How much: $25 to $90
Info: 805-756-4849 or www.pacslo.org
Vintage Hollywood New Year’s Eve Bash
What: Don your best retro duds for this glamorous affair featuring soul, blues and jazz by The Gold Souls and the Lauren Riffle Band. Also in store are a champagne toast and a red-carpet photo wall. (Can’t get enough of the Gold Souls? They perform Monday afternoon at Bang the Drum Brewery in San Luis Obispo.)
When: 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay
How much: $20
Info: 805-225-1312 or thesirenmorrobay.com
Steel Panther
What: Party like it’s 1989 with this glam-metal tribute band. Big hair, colorful costumes and hard-charging rock anthems add up to a ridiculously fun live show that’s part parody, part homage. Central Coast favorite Truth About Seafood opens the 18-and-over concert.
When: 9 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. doors
Where: Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
How much: $52
Info: www.fremontslo.com
1960s Black Light Bash
What: Looking for an alcohol-free, family-friendly option for New Year’s Eve fun? Get your groove on at this 1960s-themed party featuring yoga, massage, installation art, glow-in-the-dark body art and live music by Mannequins By Day.
When: 9:30 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday
Where: Bliss Café, 778 Higuera St., Suite D, San Luis Obispo
How much: $40, $45 at the door
Info: 805-547-0108 or www.blisscafeslo.com
Rock Around the Clock
What: Head to the beach for an all-inclusive New Year’s Eve bash. Tuck into a four-course dinner, dance to DJ Matty and indulge in a buffet, a photo booth and rock, R&B and soul music by the Drive-In Romeos.
When: 9:30 p-.m. Sunday to 1:30 a.m. Monday
Where: The Cliffs Resort, 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
How much: $50 to $160
Info: 805-773-5000 or www.cliffsresort.com
Other options
Here are a few of the other New Year’s Eve celebrations in store in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday.
’60s Rock and Roll New Years Eve Bash
5:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. 1960s-era rock and soul music by Unfinished Business, buffet dinner, no-host bar and champagne toast. South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. $80, $750 table of 10. 805-431-3067.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
9 p.m. Dancing, drinks and music by the Martin Paris Band. Allegretto Vineyard Resort, 2700 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles. $30. 805-369-2500.
Novo New Year’s Party
9 p.m. Animal-themed masquerade, two dance floors, four DJs and two bars. Novo Restaurant and Lounge, 726 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-543-3986.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball
10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Music by DJ Bayati. 21 and older. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $40. 805-543-1843.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments