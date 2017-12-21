Smash Mouth cancels show at Fremont Theater in SLO

Fans of 1990s pop sensation Smash Mouth won’t get their “All Star” fix Thursday night.

The band canceled its scheduled performance at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo.

“We have been informed (lead singer) Steve Harwell is unable to perform tonight, due to illness,” the theater announced on its Facebook page.

Harwell previously canceled a show in August, after he experienced difficulty breathing during a sound check. Variety reported that Harwell had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, which impairs the heart’s ability to pump efficiently.

Refunds for the canceled Smash Mouth show are available at point of purchase, according to show promoter Dana Greer of Ineffable Live.

Greer would not comment about the possibility of a rescheduled concert.