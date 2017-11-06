Morrissey cancels Paso Robles show at the last minute, says he’ll reschedule

Paso Robles just joined a long list of cities where English indie rocker Morrissey has canceled or postponed concerts.

The former Smiths frontman was scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at Vina Robles Amphitheatre. But as the temperature dipped into the high 40s, Morrissey called off the show at the last minute, citing chilly conditions.

In a news release, Nederlander Concerts said the show was postponed “due to an inoperable heating system on stage.”

“However, a new date will be rescheduled for the 2018 season,” the release said. “Please hold onto your tickets and visit the Vina Robles Amphitheatre website for the rescheduled show date. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

Disappointed fans greeted the announcement Sunday night with boos and jeers. Some took to social media to voice their frustration.

“An amphitheater full of upset, sad, and angry people. #Morrissey decided to ‘postpone’ the show after the crowd waited for almost an hour,” Paso Robles bookkeper Rachel Leonard wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the packed venue. “I can’t say I’m surprised because of his history of spontaneously canceling shows, but I am disappointed.”

“In True #Morrissey fashion ... Heaven knows I’m miserable now,” San Luis Obispo stylist Glen Tufuga-Neel posted on Twitter.

Morrissey is touring in support of his upcoming album “Low in High School,” due out Nov. 17.

However, it’s unclear how much of that tour he’ll complete. Including Paso Robles, which would have been his fourth date this fall, the mercurial performer has canceled or posted 124 concerts since 2012, according to music site Consequence of Sound.

Morrissey is the second act to postpone a concert at Vina Robles Amphitheatre this season. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno called off his Sept. 23 stand-up comedy show due to scheduling conflicts; he’s now slated to perform in Paso Robles on June 15, 2018.

For more information, call 805-286-3680 or visit vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.