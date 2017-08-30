More Videos

Arroyo Grande gun store owners thank community for support 1:09

Arroyo Grande gun store owners thank community for support

Pause
Here are the top baby names of 2017 1:31

Here are the top baby names of 2017

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season 0:51

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations

The secret behind the success of SLO's Cattaneo Bros. jerky 1:08

The secret behind the success of SLO's Cattaneo Bros. jerky

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility 1:10

Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility

Tall ship graces the harbor during Morro Bay Winterfest 1:09

Tall ship graces the harbor during Morro Bay Winterfest

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Highlights of Cal Poly's overtime loss to Northern Iowa 2:19

Highlights of Cal Poly's overtime loss to Northern Iowa

Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Music News & Reviews

9 things to do this Labor Day weekend in SLO County

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

August 30, 2017 11:24 AM

UPDATED August 30, 2017 01:12 PM

It’s time to say “sayonara” to summer.

For most, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the season – an end to barbecues, pool parties and road trips, and a reluctant return to the daily grind. But that bidding summer goodbye doesn’t mean saying farewell to fun.

From concerts to car shows to food festivals, here are nine ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend.

Paso Robles Classic Car Weekend

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

What: Watch classic cars cruise down Spring Street on Friday night, then scope out more than 300 vintage vehicles in closer detail Saturday at Downtown City Park at this car show sponsored by Golden State Classics Car Club and the city of Paso Robles.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Various locations, downtown Paso Robles

How much: Free

Info: 805-286-6408 or www.goldenstateclassics.org

Paso Car Show007
Danielle Salazar of Paso Robles, takes a photo of her son, Justic Romo, 7, in front of some classic trucks in 2015. Paso Robles Classic Car Weekend features a cruise on Friday and a classic car show on Saturday.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Prefix 927 Art Show

What: For art that’s funky, fun and splendidly silly, look no further than this irreverent exhibition showcasing local artists. The art show opens Friday with a reception featuring wine, music, refreshments and an awards presentation.

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, through Sept. 24

Where: Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria

How much: Free

Info: 805-927-8190 and cambriacenterforthearts.org

Pinedorado

What: From a carnival games and concerts to bingo, barbecue and a bounce house, the Lions Club of Cambria crams tons of fun into three days of festivities. Highlights include a fun run, airplane flyover and parade on Saturday and a car show on Sunday, plus two Follies shows featuring singer-songwriter Kiki Ebsen.

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

Where: Various locations, downtown Cambria

How much: Most events free; $30 to $60 Follies

Info: www.pinedorado.com

Brews & Bites

What: What’s the perfect way to send off summer? Try cold beer and hot chicken wings. At Brews & Bites’ new Wingfest, which benefits Woods Humane Society, attendees can sip local brews and sample spicy, lip-smacking wings from several Central Coast restaurants before voting on their favorites.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $20 to $50 tasting packages

Info: 805-540-8040 or www.facebook.com/slobrewsandbites

Brews & Bites
Festivalgoers line up for beverages at Brews & Bites in 2016. The festival returns to Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday.
Courtesy photo

Chicago

What: Enjoy a sunny “Saturday in the Park” with the Grammy Award-winning band behind “Colour My World,” “If You Leave Me Now” and other classic rock hits. When these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers take the stage, you’ll be “Wishing You Were Here.”

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles

How much: $45 to $95

Info: 805-286-3680 or www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com

IMG_vina_robles_concert__7_1_FUBNDJC8_L323582011 (1)
Classic rock band Chicago will perform Saturday at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.
Courtesy photo

Twang N Bang XII

What: From country to punk rock to acoustic jams, this 21-and-older event features non-stop music. Catch more than 23 acts performing on two stages, including local favorites American Dirt, Dead Volts, Hot Tina and Magazine Dirty. (Can’t wait till Monday? Catch Dead Volts’ album release concert Friday night at The Siren in Morro Bay.)

When: Noon Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday

Where: Frog and Peach Pub, 728 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

How much: Free

Info: 805-595-3764 or twangnbang.com

Hot Tina
Hot Tina is among the local bands performing at Twang N Bang XII, starting at noon Sunday at Frog and Peach Pub in San Luis Obispo.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Burgers and Brews Festival and Competition

What: Who makes the best burgers in San Luis Obispo County? Sample beef, chicken, lamb and veggie sliders paired with locally brewed beer and cider at this California Women for Agriculture fundraiser. Also in store are games, root beer floats and music by Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: Santa Margarita Ranch, 9000 Yerba Buena Ave., Santa Margarita

How much: $35 to $60, $750 table of eight

Info: www.facebook.com/events/450601915310208

Burger
Sliders are paired with locally brewed beer and cider at the Burgers and Brews Festival and Competition on Sunday at Santa Margarita Ranch.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Pops O.N.!

What: Genre-bending violinist Gilles Apap joins maestro Michael Nowak and Orchestra Novo for a lively pops concert featuring favorites from classical music and the movies. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey will serve as master of ceremonies.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Alex Madonna Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo.

How much: $35, $350 table of 10, $1,000 sponsored table

Info: 805-441-6688 or orchestranovo.org

Orchestra Novo
Orchestra Novo performs with violinist Gilles Apap on Sunday at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo as part of Pops O.N.!
Courtesy photo

Morro Bay Art in the Park

What: Ready, set, shop! Featuring 125 artists and craftspeople from across California, this Morro Bay Art Association fundraiser has something for everyone — including jewelry, glass, ceramics and sculpture.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

Where: City Park, Harbor Street and Morro Bay Boulevard, Morro Bay

How much: Free

Info: 805-434-3306 or www.morrobayartinthepark.com

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

  Comments  

Videos

Watch The Dustbowl Revival's music video for 'Honey, I Love You'

View More Video