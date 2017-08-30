9 things to do this Labor Day weekend in SLO County

It’s time to say “sayonara” to summer.
For most, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the season – an end to barbecues, pool parties and road trips, and a reluctant return to the daily grind. But that bidding summer goodbye doesn’t mean saying farewell to fun.
From concerts to car shows to food festivals, here are nine ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend.
Paso Robles Classic Car Weekend
What: Watch classic cars cruise down Spring Street on Friday night, then scope out more than 300 vintage vehicles in closer detail Saturday at Downtown City Park at this car show sponsored by Golden State Classics Car Club and the city of Paso Robles.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Various locations, downtown Paso Robles
How much: Free
Info: 805-286-6408 or www.goldenstateclassics.org
Prefix 927 Art Show
What: For art that’s funky, fun and splendidly silly, look no further than this irreverent exhibition showcasing local artists. The art show opens Friday with a reception featuring wine, music, refreshments and an awards presentation.
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, through Sept. 24
Where: Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria
How much: Free
Info: 805-927-8190 and cambriacenterforthearts.org
Pinedorado
What: From a carnival games and concerts to bingo, barbecue and a bounce house, the Lions Club of Cambria crams tons of fun into three days of festivities. Highlights include a fun run, airplane flyover and parade on Saturday and a car show on Sunday, plus two Follies shows featuring singer-songwriter Kiki Ebsen.
When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
Where: Various locations, downtown Cambria
How much: Most events free; $30 to $60 Follies
Info: www.pinedorado.com
Brews & Bites
What: What’s the perfect way to send off summer? Try cold beer and hot chicken wings. At Brews & Bites’ new Wingfest, which benefits Woods Humane Society, attendees can sip local brews and sample spicy, lip-smacking wings from several Central Coast restaurants before voting on their favorites.
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo
How much: $20 to $50 tasting packages
Info: 805-540-8040 or www.facebook.com/slobrewsandbites
Chicago
What: Enjoy a sunny “Saturday in the Park” with the Grammy Award-winning band behind “Colour My World,” “If You Leave Me Now” and other classic rock hits. When these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers take the stage, you’ll be “Wishing You Were Here.”
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles
How much: $45 to $95
Info: 805-286-3680 or www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com
Twang N Bang XII
What: From country to punk rock to acoustic jams, this 21-and-older event features non-stop music. Catch more than 23 acts performing on two stages, including local favorites American Dirt, Dead Volts, Hot Tina and Magazine Dirty. (Can’t wait till Monday? Catch Dead Volts’ album release concert Friday night at The Siren in Morro Bay.)
When: Noon Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday
Where: Frog and Peach Pub, 728 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
How much: Free
Info: 805-595-3764 or twangnbang.com
Burgers and Brews Festival and Competition
What: Who makes the best burgers in San Luis Obispo County? Sample beef, chicken, lamb and veggie sliders paired with locally brewed beer and cider at this California Women for Agriculture fundraiser. Also in store are games, root beer floats and music by Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Santa Margarita Ranch, 9000 Yerba Buena Ave., Santa Margarita
How much: $35 to $60, $750 table of eight
Info: www.facebook.com/events/450601915310208
Pops O.N.!
What: Genre-bending violinist Gilles Apap joins maestro Michael Nowak and Orchestra Novo for a lively pops concert featuring favorites from classical music and the movies. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey will serve as master of ceremonies.
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Alex Madonna Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo.
How much: $35, $350 table of 10, $1,000 sponsored table
Info: 805-441-6688 or orchestranovo.org
Morro Bay Art in the Park
What: Ready, set, shop! Featuring 125 artists and craftspeople from across California, this Morro Bay Art Association fundraiser has something for everyone — including jewelry, glass, ceramics and sculpture.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
Where: City Park, Harbor Street and Morro Bay Boulevard, Morro Bay
How much: Free
Info: 805-434-3306 or www.morrobayartinthepark.com
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
