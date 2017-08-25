Country star Clint Black is coming to the Central Coast

Country star Clint Black will be “Killin’ Time” on the Central Coast this winter.
Black, whose hits include “A Better Man,” “A Bad Goodbye” and “When I Said I Do,” is slated to perform Dec. 15 at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.
In addition to a music career that’s garnered him a handful of Academy of Country Music awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Black has made several appearances as an actor and television personality. He’s married to “Knots Landing” star Lisa Hartman Black.
Tickets for Black’s 21-and-older show cost $45 to $65. For more information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com/entertainment.
