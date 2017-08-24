Hometown folk hero M. Ward is coming back to SLO

Singer-songwriter M. Ward will return to his old stomping grounds in San Luis Obispo this fall.

Ward is slated to perform Oct. 27 at the Fremont Theatre with opening act Palehound. The concert will be the Cal Poly grad’s second show in his former hometown in as many years, following a hiatus of more than a decade.

Ward has a strong connection to San Luis Obispo, where he helped form the folk-rock trio Rodriguez and worked at Boo Boo Records.

“(San Luis Obispo) was a big part of how I spent my 20s,” Ward told The Tribune in 2016. “It was a great place to go to school and live.”

Ward garnered a Grammy Award nomination for his work with “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel as She & Him. (The duo released a holiday album, “Christmas Party,” last year.) He’s also teamed up with artists including Cat Power, Neko Case and Jenny Lewis, as well as indie supergroup Monsters of Folk, whose members include Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes and Jim James of My Morning Jacket.

Ward is currently touring in support of his 2016 album, “More Rain.”

Tickets for Ward’s Oct. 27 concert cost $27.50 to $32. For more information, visit goodmedicinepresents.com or numbskullshows.com.