M. Ward performs on stage during Brian Fest: A Night To Celebrate The Music Of Brian Wilson at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles in 2015. The Cal Poly graduate will perform in October in San Luis Obispo.
M. Ward performs on stage during Brian Fest: A Night To Celebrate The Music Of Brian Wilson at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles in 2015. The Cal Poly graduate will perform in October in San Luis Obispo. Paul A. Hebert Invision/Associated Press
M. Ward performs on stage during Brian Fest: A Night To Celebrate The Music Of Brian Wilson at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles in 2015. The Cal Poly graduate will perform in October in San Luis Obispo. Paul A. Hebert Invision/Associated Press

Music News & Reviews

Hometown folk hero M. Ward is coming back to SLO

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

August 24, 2017 12:28 PM

Singer-songwriter M. Ward will return to his old stomping grounds in San Luis Obispo this fall.

Ward is slated to perform Oct. 27 at the Fremont Theatre with opening act Palehound. The concert will be the Cal Poly grad’s second show in his former hometown in as many years, following a hiatus of more than a decade.

Ward has a strong connection to San Luis Obispo, where he helped form the folk-rock trio Rodriguez and worked at Boo Boo Records.

“(San Luis Obispo) was a big part of how I spent my 20s,” Ward told The Tribune in 2016. “It was a great place to go to school and live.”

Ward garnered a Grammy Award nomination for his work with “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel as She & Him. (The duo released a holiday album, “Christmas Party,” last year.) He’s also teamed up with artists including Cat Power, Neko Case and Jenny Lewis, as well as indie supergroup Monsters of Folk, whose members include Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes and Jim James of My Morning Jacket.

Ward is currently touring in support of his 2016 album, “More Rain.”

Tickets for Ward’s Oct. 27 concert cost $27.50 to $32. For more information, visit goodmedicinepresents.com or numbskullshows.com.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys perform 'Until the Next Time'

Watch Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys perform 'Until the Next Time' 4:08

Watch Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys perform 'Until the Next Time'
See how close this local woman got to Garth Brooks in concert 2:58

See how close this local woman got to Garth Brooks in concert
Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita 4:01

Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita

View More Video