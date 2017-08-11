Fleetwood Mac rockers are coming to the Central Coast

The “Rumours” are true: Two longtime members of Fleetwood Mac are coming to Paso Robles.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie will perform Oct. 15 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

The pair plan to perform classic Fleetwood Mac songs — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ hits include “Albatross,” “Don’t Stop,” “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way” — as well as tracks from their new album “Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie.” The show will be the second stop in San Luis Obispo County for Buckingham, who performed in 2012 at the Fremont Theatre in San Luis Obispo.

The concert comes at an auspicious time for Fleetwood Mac, as the band plans a farewell world tour in 2018.

Earlier this year, Fleetwood Mac, whose current members include Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Stevie Nicks, celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Grammy Award-winning, diamond-selling album “Rumours.” (One track, “The Chain,” was prominently featured on the soundtrack of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which opened in theaters in May.)

Fleetwood discusses the band’s early years in an upcoming book, “Love That Burns: A Chronicle of Fleetwood Mac, Volume One 1967–1974.” It’s due out Sept. 19.

Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham will perform in October at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. Courtesy photo

Tickets for Buckingham and McVie’s Oct. 15 concert cost $60 to $100, and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18.

For information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.