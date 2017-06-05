Bret Michaels will perform June 30 at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.
Bret Michaels of Poison, ‘Rock of Love’ is coming to the Central Coast

By Sarah Linn

Rock legend and reality show star Bret Michaels will perform on the Central Coast later this month.

Michaels, best known as the lead singer of glam rock band Poison, is slated to play June 30 at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez. His hit songs include “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Something to Believe In.”

In addition to Poison’s heydey in the 1980s and ’90s, Michaels found fame as the bandana-bedecked star of VH1’s “Rock of Love with Bret Michaels” in the early 2000s.

Tickets for Michaels’ 21-and-older concert cost $45 to $65.

For more information, call 888-753-8364 or visit www.chumashcasino.com.

